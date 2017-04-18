Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte faces takeover trial

The 46-year-old denies two charges relating to the acquisition of the club in 2011.

Craig Whyte: Former Rangers owner to go on trial this week (file pic). SWNS

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte is expected to go on trial later this week over his acquisition of the club.

The 46-year-old faces two charges relating to the 2011 purchase, one of fraud and another under the Companies Act.

He has pleaded not guilty to both allegations.

A scheduled start date for the trial at the High Court in Glasgow was pushed back on Tuesday, with preparations taking place at the court.

Whyte was not in attendance but his defence team, including Donald Findlay QC, and the prosecution lead, advocate depute Alex Prentice QC, were in Glasgow.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.