Teacher wanted over murder in Myanmar 'living in Glasgow'

Neil Pooran

Harris Binotti is wanted over the death of an English teacher in Yangon

Charge: Harris Binotti, left, wanted over death of Gary Ferguson.
Charge: Harris Binotti, left, wanted over death of Gary Ferguson.

A teacher wanted over the murder of a colleague in Myanmar is living in Glasgow, it has been claimed.

Interpol issued a "red notice" for Harris Binotti following the death of 47-year-old Gary Ferguson in Yangon in November.

Binotti was pictured in Craigton area of Glasgow at the weekend and Mr Ferguson's family believe he is living in the city.

They have called for Binotti to be brought into custody as soon as possible.

Gary's brother Martin told STV News he felt Binotti was "going around like nothing's happened."

Martin, 50, said he hoped police would seize the suspect's passport to prevent him leaving the UK.

Gary was found dead with head and chest wounds in Binotti's flat after the pair had been out drinking on November 4 last year.

Both men taught English in the south east Asian country, which was previously known as Burma, and Binotti is thought to have left the day before the father-of-one's body was discovered.

The international police organisation's "red notice" states Binotti, 26, is wanted on a charge of murder.

Despite the alert from Interpol, it is understood the authorities in Myanmar have made no official request to extradite Binotti.

Binotti is thought to have left Myanmar on a Thai Airlines flight on November 5.

The Scot, originally from Dumfries, was named as the chief suspect the following day.

In the months after Gary's death, his widow Nong released a video online pleading with Binotti to hand himself in.

It is understood police in the UK cannot take any action in the case until a formal request for extradition is received from Myanmar.

Police Scotland have said they will monitor the situation.

A spokeswoman said: "The Myanmar authorities have the lead in the investigation.

"In the interim we will monitor any ongoing risk and take appropriate measures."

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: "We are aware that the matter is being investigated by the Myanmar authorities and it is for them to comment on any extradition request."

