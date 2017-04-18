Armed robbers steal BMW at knifepoint after test drive

Police are hunting two men after the 'callous' robbery in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Theft: Police issued descriptions of both suspects (file pic). Joe Giddens/PA

A couple who tried to sell their BMW online had it stolen at knifepoint after taking a man for a test drive.

The 58-year-old man and 54-year-old woman had advertised the black 1 Series car on internet marketplaces and received a number of enquiries.

They arranged to meet a man at their home on Glasgow Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire, with a view to selling the vehicle.

After the man arrived, the owners accompanied him on a test drive around the local streets.

At the end of the drive, a second man appeared who threatened the couple with a knife.

The two robbers then drove away in the BMW in the direction of Hawkhead Road.

Police said the couple were uninjured but left in a state of shock following the incident, which happened around 2.50pm on Monday.

The first suspect is a white Scottish man, 20 to 25, around 5ft 8in, with a slim build and short dark hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a luminous green hooded top, navy blue trousers and trainers.

The second suspect is also a white Scottish man, 20 to 25, around 5ft 8in or 5ft 9in, with fair hair shaven at the sides and longer on the top. He was wearing a grey bomber jacket and dark jeans.

Detective constable Jamie Howarth said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries in order to trace the men responsible for this robbery.

"We have been working to capture available CCTV and have been speaking to a number of local residents in the area.

"The registration number of the vehicle is NJ12 NUC. We are still working to trace and recover the vehicle and I would ask anyone who encounters a black BMW 1 Series with this registration to contact police."

He added: "This was a despicable robbery, which took advantage of the fact that the couple were attempting to sell their vehicle online.

"The owners were engaging with the suspects in good faith who have then twisted this against them.

"They were taken entirely unaware and no amount of vigilance on the part of the sellers could have prevented this callous robbery."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.

