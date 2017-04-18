Car crashes into shopfront sparking emergency response

Witnesses report a man being taken from scene in a police car.

Smash: Police helicopter was at the scene. STV

Police were called to Glasgow's south side after a car crashed into a home improvements shop.

The vehicle hit Byrne Home Improvements at the corner of Clarkston Road and Brunton Road on Tuesday evening, sparking a response from emergency services.

Firefighters and ambulance staff also attended the incident while a police helicopter hovered overhead before moving off in the direction of Cathcart Cemetery and Linn Park.

Eyewitnesses report hearing a loud bang and seeing a man being taken away from the scene in a police car.





Emergency services: Police and fire crews attended. STV

