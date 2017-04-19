  • STV
'No authority' for police to arrest Burma murder suspect

Harris Binotti was pictured leaving a flat in Glasgow over the weekend.

Burma: Harris Binotti, left, went out drinking with Gary Ferguson.
Burma: Harris Binotti, left, went out drinking with Gary Ferguson.

Police say they have "no authority" to arrest a murder suspect wanted by Interpol for the death of teacher in Myanmar.

Harris Binotti, 26, was pictured leaving a flat in Craigton, Glasgow, at the weekend.

Interpol has issued an international "red notice" alert for the Scots teacher who left the Asian country, which was previously known as Burma, after colleague Gary Ferguson was killed in Yangon.

Mr Ferguson was found dead with head and chest wounds in Binotti's flat after the pair had been out drinking on November 4 last year.

The 47-year-old's family have called for Binotti to be brought into custody as soon as possible.

Gary's brother Martin told STV News he felt Binotti was "going around like nothing's happened."

He said: "We thought the red notice was the go-ahead to arrest him."

Martin, 50, said he hoped police would seize the suspect's passport to prevent him leaving the UK.

It is understood the authorities in Scotland have not yet received a formal request for an extradition from police in Myanmar.

Police Scotland said they had "no authority" to arrest Mr Binotti, despite reported sightings of him.

A spokesman added: "The Myanmar (Burma) authorities have the lead in the investigation into the death of Peter Gary Ferguson.

"Police Scotland has no authority to arrest anyone at this stage.

"Police Scotland will continually monitor any ongoing risk and take all appropriate measures."

Interpol's notice alerts police forces around the world that Binotti is wanted on a charge of murder and describes him as 5ft 5in with brown hair and blue eyes.

Binotti and Mr Ferguson taught English at the Horizon International School in Yangon.

A spokesman for Interpol said on Tuesday: "At the request of Myanmar authorities, Interpol issued a red notice, or international wanted persons alert, for Mr Binotti.

"A red notice is a request to provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition issue upon the request of a member country based on a valid national arrest warrant.

"It is not an international arrest warrant."

Interpol said it did not arrest individuals but added: "Many of Interpol's member countries, however, consider a red notice a valid request for provisional arrest."

