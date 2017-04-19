Driver who crashed into shop 'failed to stop for police'

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the front of Byrne Home Improvements in Glasgow.

Shop: Police at the scene of the incident. STV

A driver who crashed into a Glasgow shopfront after allegedly failing to stop when police tried to pull him over has been arrested.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on traffic and drugs charges after the hatchback crashed into the front of Byrne Home Improvements on Clarkston Road.

Police had earlier tried to pull over the Vauxhall Corsa for a routine traffic stop on St Andrew's Road in Pollokshields.

Officers followed the car through the south side of Glasgow before it hit the shop at the junction with Brunton Road.

The crash at around 10pm led to firefighters and paramedics being called to the scene as well as the police helicopter hovering overhead.

Car: Impact damaged the shopfront. STV

The driver was taken to hospital following the crash but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 9.45pm on Tuesday, road policing officers attempted to make a routine traffic stop on St Andrews Road.

"The vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa, allegedly failed to stop and was followed for a distance through Pollokshields before colliding with a shop in Clarkston Road, Cathcart.

"The 20-year-old driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to receive treatment for non-serious injuries as a result of the collision. No one else was injured."

The spokesman added: "A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and drugs offences."

