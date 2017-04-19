Hundreds attend funeral of billionaire Sir Arnold Clark

About 700 people gathered at Glasgow Cathedral to pay tribute to the car tycoon.

Sir Arnold Clark: Pallbearer's carry the tycoon's coffin. SWNS

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to remember Scottish car billionaire Sir Arnold Clark.

About 700 friends, family and well-wishers attended the 89-year-old's funeral at Glasgow Cathedral on Wednesday morning.

Sir Arnold's family arrived in a 14-car funeral cortege, each vehicle branded with the iconic yellow Arnold Clark logo.

The crowd included lord provost Sadie Docherty, former First Minister Lord McConnell and Tunnock's boss Boyd Tunnock.

Reverend Dr Laurence Whitley described Sir Arnold, who died last week, as "one of Glasgow's most famous sons".

The packed cathedral then heard eulogies from his sons, John and Adam.

John spoke in detail about Sir Arnold's career, which began when he refurbished and sold his first car after leaving the RAF.

He said: "Dad gave everything to his customers and staff. His three main principles were fairness, honesty and integrity.

"He was obsessed with high standards and would always make sure he was fair to everyone."

Adam also paid tribute to his father, saying: "Dad was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

"He was a role model to every member of staff that he hired, although he never wanted to be in that position.

"Everyone, no matter what, was shown the utmost respect. He spoke to everyone with a genuine interest and was always the first to offer help if he thought you needed it.

Boyd Tunnock: Teacake company boss, left, attends funeral. SWNS

He added: "He had an infectious, positive energy which touched everyone who he met.

"Above all else, dad was consistent. His moral compass was always spot on. He was never greedy and his generosity was one of his finest qualities.

"He gave but he never once asked for anything back."

A private family burial was held in Killearn after the funeral.

Funeral: Sir Arnold's coffin carried into Glasgow Cathedral. SWNS

