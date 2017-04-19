Glasgow 2014 athletes' village in line for 125 new homes

Dalmarnock development could be extended under proposals lodged with council.

Glasgow 2014: Proposals for extension to site. Stewart Stevenson Architects

Plans have been revealed for 125 more homes on the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games athletes' village site.

The second phase of the development would see a mixture of two and three-bedroom terraced houses built on the site in Dalmarnock.

City Legacy, the consortium behind the proposals, has submitted an application for planning permission to Glasgow City Council.

The site was the location of the tented village during the games and comes after the 700 homes that provided accommodation for athletes and officials were sold off or became social rented properties.

Calum Murray, director of City Legacy, said: "It's been a fantastic few years for all of us involved in this unique project.

"The interest in the village before, during and after the Commonwealth Games has been overwhelming and that's why we've taken to decision to build more homes on the site.

"It's a great location and the quality of homes is excellent - the multiple awards that we have secured over the past two years are testament to that."

He added: "Hundreds of families now call the village their home and with this new planning application for a further 125 homes, we hope to give many more families this once in a lifetime opportunity."

The second phase of the development was included as part of the 'masterplan' for the area in 2010.

City Legacy, which is made up of CCG, Cruden, McTaggart and Mickel and WH Malcolm in partnership with Glasgow City Council, stated in documents lodged with the planning application a new primary school is also set to be built on the site.

It said: "As a reflection of the areas resurgence and significantly expanding population a new primary school recently granted planning consent is to be built on the site left empty for future community uses at the centre of the village phase one masterplan."

The council will decide on the plans in due course.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.