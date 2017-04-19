  • STV
Sexual abuse inquiry at former Glasgow children's home

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Officers want to speak to former residents and staff at Park Lodge Children's Home.

Abuse: Police carrying out enquiries (file pic).
Abuse: Police carrying out enquiries (file pic). © SWNS Group

Police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse at a former Glasgow children's home.

Officers want to speak to people who lived and worked at Park Lodge between 1979 and 1985.

Their investigation is being carried out independently from the national inquiry into child abuse in Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was either employed or was a resident within the Park Lodge Children's Care Home, Calderwood Road, Glasgow, between 1979 and 1985.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Stuart Esplin of the Greater Glasgow Public Protection Unit at London Road Police Office via 101."

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is examining care homes and boarding schools, as well as church organisations run and the NHS.

Enquiries are being made into 69 institutions which provided care to children in Scotland. Park Lodge, which is believed to have closed in the early 1990s, is not on that list.

The national investigation has been hit by a series of high-profile resignations.

Glenn Houston, who was the last original member of the board, stepped down in February.

His departure followed the resignation of the inquiry's original chairwoman, Lady Susan O'Brien, and panel member Michael Lamb.

