Workman dies on new homes building site in Blantyre

The 45-year-old died at the scene near Shott Farm on Hamilton Road, Blantyre.

A man has died during building work at a construction site in South Lanarkshire.

The 45-year-old was working near Shott Farm on Hamilton Road, Blantyre, when he was seriously injured.

Emergency services attended the scene, where he was pronounced dead, around 9.45am on Wednesday.

While he has yet to be formally identified, the Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 9.45am on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, police and emergency services responded to reports of a 45 year-old man having been seriously injured while working at a building site close to Shott Farm on Hamilton Road, Blantyre.

"Paramedics attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man is still to be formally identified.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The company that runs the building site, Avant Homes, confirmed work had been suspended because of the incident.

A spokeswoman added: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm a man died in an incident at our construction site in High Blantyre today..

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones at this time.

"An investigation has been launched immediately and all works have been suspended whilst we assist the emergency services."

