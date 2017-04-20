Man, 79, dies after falling on road and being hit by car

David Spence, 79, was struck by the Nissan Note on Paisley Road West in Glasgow.

Fatal crash: Pensioner dies after collision (file pic). STV

A pensioner has died after falling while crossing the street and being hit by a car.

David Spence, 79, was knocked down on Paisley Road West in Glasgow at 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Passers-by including a paramedic stopped to help Mr Spence and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The pensioner died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sergeant Kenneth Canavan said the incident was caught on CCTV.

"Mr Spence is seen crossing the road then falling to the ground, where he was struck by a Nissan Note that was travelling east on Paisley Road West," he said.

"Members of the public, including a passing paramedic, stopped to assist and Mr Spence was taken to hospital but unfortunately he died early this morning.

"I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident contact police at the Greater Glasgow divisional road policing unit."

