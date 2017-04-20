Motorists warned to expect disruption on M74 at weekend

Roadworks will take place at the Raith Interchange from Friday evening to Monday morning.

M74: Roadworks over next two weekends. Transport Scotland

Motorists have been warned to expect delays during roadworks on the M74 in Glasgow this weekend.

A mini roundabout at Bothwell Bridge that links Hamilton and Bothwell Road is being replaced by three-way traffic lights as part of the £500m Motorway Improvements Project.

The next stage of the work is due to begin at 8pm on Friday and will carry on until 6am on Monday.

It will get back under way at 8pm on April 28 and end at 6am on May 1.

The Hamilton and Bothwell road will be reduced to a single lane on the approach to the Bothwell Bridge roundabout both weekends, with traffic lights in place.

The B7071 will remain open northbound during the second weekend closure but delays are expected and Transport Scotland has advised drivers to plan ahead.

Spokesman Graeme Reid said: "These works are necessary as the mini roundabout near Bothwell Bridge is too small to cope with the volume of traffic trying to access and leave this major junction.

"The installation of new traffic signals will improve the flow of traffic to and from the local roads during peak times, as well as provide improved access through this junction for pedestrians."

"I'd like to thank the thousands of road users who travel through the works on a daily basis for their continued patience, and would ask that they bear with us as we approach the final stages of construction."

The improvements will shave about 20 minutes off journeys between Glasgow and Edinburgh and cut 15 minutes from trips through the Raith Interchange, Transport Scotland said.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.