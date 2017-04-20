Dog running loose on Kingston Bridge causes delays on M8
The animal was eventually retrieved by police officers at around 10.30am on Thursday.
A dog running loose on the M8 in Glasgow caused lengthy delays for drivers.
The incident happened on the Kingston Bridge near Junction 20 at around 10.30am on Thursday.
Traffic travelling eastbound across the bridge was stopped while the dog was retrieved by police.
It is not believed to have been harmed but the incident caused queues back to Junction 22.
Traffic Scotland tweeted a warning to motorists shortly before 10.40am.
