Celtic sign James McAvoy for end of season charity match

Peter Cassidy

The X-Men and Last King of Scotland star will play in the Henrik v Lubo charity match.

James McAvoy: Hollywood star bringing some A-list glamour to Celtic Park. SNS Group
James McAvoy: Hollywood star bringing A-list glamour to Celtic Park. SNS Group

Hollywood superstar James McAvoy has been signed up by Celtic to bring some A-list glamour to an upcoming charity match.

McAvoy, who plays iconic professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, will appear alongside Celtic club legends in the Henrik Larsson v Lubo Moravcik game which will take place at Celtic Park on May 28.

It is not the first time the Last King of Scotland actor will have played at Celtic Park.

He appeared alongside football legends including Rio Ferdinand and celebrities such One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and fellow actor Gerard Butler in a 2014 friendly match.

This time he will be rubbing shoulders with some of his boyhood idols with former players Artur Boruc, Didier Agathe and McAvoy's favourite player, Neil Lennon, already confirmed to take part.

McAvoy, who grew up in Drumchapel, is a keen Celtic fan and has said playing at the stadium is "a dream come true".

Boyhood idol: McAvoy will play alongside former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon. SNS Group
Boyhood idol: McAvoy will play alongside former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon. SNS Group

Speaking to the Celtic website, the 37-year-old said:"I have played at Celtic Park just the once. That alone would have been a dream come true but to stand on the pitch again, never mind play there, is a supreme privilege."

The actor who has starred alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names since getting his big break on channel 4 hit Shameless in 2004 admits to having pre-match nerves.

He added: "It's the same as acting, to be honest, you could let nerves get the better of you but then you wouldn't enjoy it.

"As long as you're not trying to look cool or be the best, you can enjoy it for what it is: a guy who cannae play getting to play at Paradise, so it's win-win."

The match is being played in aid of Celtic FC Foundation as part of a series of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the clubs greatest ever side, the Lisbon Lions, who won the European Cup against Inter Milan in 1967.

Henrik vs Lubo: The Celtic legends are back in Glasgow for next month's game. © SNS Group
Henrik vs Lubo: The Celtic legends are back in Glasgow for next month's game. © SNS Group

McAvoy spoke of his respect for both the foundation and the iconic lions.

He said: "The Celtic Foundation is fundamental to the founding and continuing legacy of a club started with a charitable purpose. It's part of the club's DNA and should grow and grow in my opinion.

"And the Lions are a statement of local determination and a monument to local talent, who knows when we will see that kind of group dynamic again but we will always be the first British team to win it and that's a gift we can always be proud of."

The Bafta award winner will also be playing alongside fellow actor and lifelong hoops fan Martin Compston, who has also been confirmed for the game.

Boyhood fan: Martin Compston has also been confirmed for the May 28 charity match. PA
Boyhood fan: Martin Compston has also been confirmed for the May 28 charity match. PA

Line of Duty star Compston, who also played in Stiliyan Petrov's benefit match, said: "Every time you play there, afterwards you feel it is not real.

"One of the great moments came after the Stan Petrov game.

"Watching and hearing You'll Never Walk Alone that day and feeling part of that is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Fellow screen stars Ross McCall, Gianni Capaldi, Gerard Miller and Tony Curran complete the acting contingent that will take part alongside Celtic legends Stiliyan Petrov, John Hartson and Tom Boyd, among others.

Tickets for the all-star match are still on sale from the Celtic ticket office and website.

A-List: McAvoy with X-Men co-stars Oscar Isaac and Jennifer Lawrence. PA
A-List: McAvoy with X-Men co-stars Oscar Isaac and Jennifer Lawrence. PA

