Man violently assaulted after glancing at teenagers

The pair began punching and spitting on the 49-year-old man without warning.

Train assault: Transport police probe attack (file pic). British Transport Police

A man was violently assaulted on a Glasgow train after glancing at two teenagers.

The pair boarded at Hamilton West and made a loud antisocial comment at another passenger, prompting the 49-year-old to look over.

The teenagers confronted the man and without warning began punching him in the head and spitting on him.

The boys, who were believed to be around 15, got off the train at Blantyre. The man was later treated in hospital for facial injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Wednesday aboard a train travelling between Hamilton West and Glasgow Central station.

British Transport Police detective sergeant Dougie Gallacher said: "This was a seemingly unprovoked assault and we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

"As you would expect this was a frightening experience for this victim who required hospital treatment for his facial injuries."

