Computing teacher 'accessed pornography at high school'

Neil MacFarlane faces a disciplinary hearing next week over the allegations.

Computer: Teacher is accused of 'inappropriate' browsing at school (file pic).

A teacher is facing a disciplinary hearing accused of accessing pornography on a computer at school.

Neil MacFarlane allegedly browsed "inappropriate websites" while teaching in North Lanarkshire.

The computing teacher is due to face the General Teaching Council for Scotland over the allegations.

He is accused of downloading pornographic images on his work computer at Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, as well as accessing "inappropriate" sites containing sport, horror and celebrity content.

Mr MacFarlane faces a further allegation of possessing a "diary containing handwritten notes referring to pornographic magazines in a desk drawer in your classroom".

The alleged breaches of the council's professional code are said to have taken place in October 2014.

The council hearing into the accusations is scheduled to start on Monday and is expected to last three days.

