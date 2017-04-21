Couple woken by robber shining torch in their faces

The intruder managed to get away with a grey VW Golf and other items.

Break-in: Police are hunting an intruder after Carluke incident. STV

A couple were woken by a robber shining a torch in their faces during an early morning break-in at their South Lanarkshire home.

The intruder, who was wearing dark clothing, then demanded they hand over their car keys at the property in General Roy Way, Carluke, at around 3.45am on Tuesday.

Despite the couple refusing to give him the keys, he managed to steal a grey Volkswagen Golf and other valuables.

A wallet stolen by the raider was returned the next day by a woman who found it nearby.

Police Scotland are now investigating.

Constable Craig Jeffrey, from the Lanarkshire Community Investigation Unit, said: "We would like to speak to the woman who returned the householder's wallet to establish more information about where it was found.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in General Roy Way, or the surrounding area, in the early hours on Tuesday morning to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanarkshire Community Investigation Unit at Airdrie Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

