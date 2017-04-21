Former Rangers player Ugo Ehiogu dies at age of 44

He was working as the under-23s coach for Spurs when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Ugo Ehiogu: Former Ibrox player died at age of 44 (file pic). Photo: PA

Former Rangers defender Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44 after collapsing at a football training ground.

The Tottenham Hotspur under-23 coach, who played for the Ibrox club in 2007, suffered a cardiac arrest at the training centre on Thursday.

Tottenham confirmed Ehiogu died in the early hours of Friday in hospital.

In a statement, the London club said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu."

Rangers star: Ugo Ehiogu celebrates his Old Firm winner. SNS

Ehiogu won four caps for England during his career. He moved to Rangers after spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. He retired from playing in 2009 after a short spell with Sheffield United.

One of the highlights of his time with Rangers was scoring with an overhead kick in a 1-0 win over Celtic in March 2007.

Spurs' head of coaching and player development, John McDermott, said: "Words cannot express the sadness that we all feel at the club. Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."