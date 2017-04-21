Father-of-eight stabbed to death in attack over affair

John McKay will serve at least 17 years for 'ferocious' murder of William Scott.

Glasgow: John McKay was sentenced at High Court (file pic).

A man who murdered his mistress's former lover in a "ferocious" knife attack has been sentenced to at least 17 years in jail.

John McKay stabbed to death William Scott in North Lanarkshire last April.

McKay had been having an affair with Louisa Corcoran, 34, who is mother to five of Mr Scott's eight children.

After Mr Scott learned of the affair, McKay went to his Airdrie home and knifed him seven times, inflicting a total of 67 injuries.

Sentencing McKay at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, judge Lady Scott described the attack as a "truly ferocious and murderous assault".

She told him: "You robbed these children of their father and left other family members bereft - not least the deceased's parents who have already suffered the loss of two sons and a daughter.

"The information before me makes clear the deep effect upon them and they are all struggling to cope."

The court previously heard McKay started an affair with Ms Corcoran in early 2016.

She had been in a 15-year relationship with Mr Scott but said they had separated by the time she started seeing McKay.

The court heard Ms Corcoran suddenly ended the affair in early April, weeks before the murder.

Violence erupted on April 28 when McKay's girlfriend Marion Carson revealed the affair to Mr Scott.

