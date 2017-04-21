Woman 'five times drink-drive limit after school run'

Police responded to reports of Nissan Juke crashing into hedge next to primary.

Police: The woman was arrested after incident.

A woman has been charged for allegedly being five times the drink-drive limit after picking up a child from school.

Police responded to reports the driver of a Nissan Juke had crashed into a hedge next to Gretna Primary School in Dumfries and Galloway after collecting the pupil.

Officers say the 45-year-old failed to stop at the scene at 3.15pm on Thursday and was traced a short time later by police at her home address.

She was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Since December 2014, Scotland has a lower alcohol limit with 50mg of alcohol allowed in every 100ml of blood.

Police Scotland said a report into the alleged offence would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.