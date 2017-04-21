Armed police shoot out car tyres and arrest passengers

Officers carrying shotguns blew out the vehicle's back tyres during the incident.

Armed: Police arrested men after shooting tyres (file pic). Lorenzo Dalberto/Deadline

Police shot out a car's tyres before arresting two passengers over alleged firearms and drugs offences.

Officers armed with shotguns used tyre deflation rounds to disable the vehicle's back wheels during the operation on Wednesday.

The vehicle is not believed to have been involved in a pursuit prior to the incident, which police described as "intelligence-led".

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with alleged firearms offences, along with a 38-year-old man who is being held over alleged drugs offences.

Meanwhile, a police watchdog is investigating claims that guns were pointed at the men as they were detained in Carfin, near Motherwell.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) examines every police incident involving firearms.

It reported: "The rear two tyres of a vehicle was damaged during the incident after the rounds were discharged by specialist firearms officers with shotguns, but no members of the public were injured.

"It also alleged conventional weapons were pointed at the occupants of the vehicle while being detained by police.

"The firearms discharge occurred following a police operation."

The Pirc is expected to report its findings to Police Scotland.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.