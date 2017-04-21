Hostel owner missing for six weeks prompts fresh appeal

Joachim Brolly was last seen getting into a boat on Loch Awe, Argyll, on March 9.

Missing: Joachim Brolly was last seen in a boat on Loch Awe. Police Scotland

A fresh appeal has been launched to trace a hostel owner last seen getting into a boat on a Highland loch more than six weeks ago.

Joachim Brolly, 59, has been missing since 3pm on March 9 when he was spotted in the boat on Loch Awe, Argyll.

Before his disappearance he was sighted at his Torran Bay Hostel in Lochgilphead, at the south end of the loch.

Police have released an image of the boat and are hoping it might jog the memories of people who might have seen him.

He is 5ft 6in, of medium build with short grey hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing navy trouser, a fleece and jacket.

Police, firefighters and coastguard were involved in an extensive search for Mr Brolly, which lasted for several days.

Officers dispatched a police dive team along with specialist sonar equipment but have so far been unable to find any trace of him.

Inspector Julie McLeish said: "Extensive searches involving police and fire services along with the coastguard have been carried out in an attempt to locate Mr Brolly.

"Police divers are still conducting searches in new areas of the loch and we would welcome any new information from members of the public.

"If you were in the area of Loch Awe on Thursday, March 9, and may have seen the Mr Brolly, or the boat in the image, please get in touch.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone who was out in a boat on Loch Awe that day."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Lochgilphead Police Station on 101.

