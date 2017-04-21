Morrisons recall green beans after metal found in bags

One of the packets was sold at a store in Glasgow, while the other in Manchester.

Nationwide supermarket chain Morrisons has been forced to recall packets of green beans after pieces of metal were found in two bags.

STV News understands one of the packets was sold at a store in Glasgow, while it has been reported the other was sold in Manchester.

The company is now in contact with the two customers who purchased the products.

A Morrisons spokeswoman confirmed the recall was under way as a precaution.

She said: "We have been made aware of two incidents involving metal being found in two packets of green beans.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority, so as a precaution, we are recalling the products and are continuing with our investigation.

"The relevant authorities have been informed and we are also talking to the two customers."

