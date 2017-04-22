Protest planned at Trump Turnberry over rail benefits

The resort has decided to withdraw part of a historic pension package.

Protest: Rail workers are angry at the removal of the historic benefits Brian Clift

Rail workers are to stage a protest at President Donald Trump's golf resort in South Ayrshire in a row over historic rail travel benefits.

The protest has been organised by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) trade union in relation to pensioner Alistair Sutherland.

Trump Turnberry belonged to the old British Rail hotel portfolio when Mr Sutherland began working there in 1973.

Reduced travel rights - including discounts and free train tickets - were part of his pension package.

Subsequent owners of the hotel had since honoured the pensioner's deal.

However, Mr Sutherland received a letter from Trump Turnberry in February stating a decision had been made to bring an end to the benefit because the hotel has not operated as a British Transport hotel since 1983.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said the company was "eroding the long-held rights of Troon workers".

"TSSA members are defending more than just their colleague on Saturday, they are standing up for the principle of honouring pension packages and trades union rights," he said.

Trump Turnberry did not respond to a request for comment.

