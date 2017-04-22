Roadworks cause delays on M74 at Raith Interchange

Work is being carried out to replace a mini roundabout at Bothwell Bridge.

Delays: Drivers have been warned traffic will be slow at the Raith Interchange

Drivers have been warned to expected delays on the M74 due to road works this weekend.

Over the next two weekend, work will be carried out on all approaches to the Raith Interchange to replace the mini roundabout at Bothwell Bridge.

The work, which began at 8pm on Friday, is expected to last until 6am on Monday.

During the first phase, Bellshill Road will be closed in both directions. There will be no access to or from Bothwell, from Hamilton to the M74 Junction 5 Raith or the A725.

Signed diversions will be in place on all approaches to provide road users with alternative routes. However, delays are anticipated and motorists are being advised to plan their journey in advance.

Graeme Reid, project sponsor for the project, said: "These works are necessary as the mini roundabout near Bothwell Bridge is too small to cope with the volume of traffic trying to access and leave this major junction.

"The installation of new traffic signals will improve the flow of traffic to and from the local roads during peak times, as well as provide improved access through this junction for pedestrians."

"I'd like to thank the thousands of road users who travel through the works on a daily basis for their continued patience, and would ask that they bear with us as we approach the final stages of construction."

