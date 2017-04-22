Man seriously injured after attempted murder in Paisley

The 33-year-old is in critical condition in the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Attack: The man was injured on New Street Google 2017

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Paisley on Saturday morning.

At approximately 3am, a 33-year-old man was seriously injured on New Street near the junction with Weighhouse Close.

The man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

Hospital staff described his condition as critical.

Detective Inspector Stuart Lees said: "Police enquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on circumstances the incident that took place and to identify those involved. Officers have been gathering CCTV footage and carrying out enquiries in the area.

"At this time, I would urge anyone who witnesses this incident, or anyone with information that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact Paisley Police Office through 101."

