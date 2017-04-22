Gang force way into man's home and carry out assault

The group of men also set fire to a car at the home in Uddingston.

Attacked: The man was assaulted on New Edinburgh Road Google 2017

A man was seriously injured after assailants forced their way into his home and assaulted him in Uddingston.

At around 11pm on Friday, a group of men arrived at New Edinburgh Road in a white Ford Transit van.

Bricks were reportedly thrown through the windows of the home and three vehicles were damaged. One car was set on fire.

The 39-year-old man who resides at the address opened his door to challenge the men, who then forced their way inside.

The man was seriously injured in the attack. He was taken to Monklands Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

It is knot known how many men took part in the attack or which direction they left following the incident.

Detective Constable Christopher Norton said: "This was a brazen and targeted attack which has resulted in one man being taken to hospital. No one else was injured, however, local residents were left shocked by the nature of this violent incident.

"Windows were damaged, a car was set ablaze and the victim was left seriously injured as a result of the attack. It is imperative that we trace the men responsible.

"We have been assessing available CCTV and speaking to local residents. We understand that the men may have entered the area in a white Ford Transit van. Local residents and passing motorists will have witnessed or heard this disturbance. I would ask anyone with information to contact detectives at Wishaw."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101.

