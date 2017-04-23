Murder probe launched after man found dead in Paisley

Police are treating the unidentified man's death as suspicious.

Suspicious: A man was found dead on Argyle Steet Google 2017

An unidentified man was found dead in Paisley on Saturday.

At approximately 3.30pm, police were called to a disturbance on Argyle Street.

Attending the scene, a man was found to have sustained serious injuries and a second man had been killed.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for police said: "Enquiries are continuing. Detective Inspector Grant McLeod of the Major Investigation Teams is appealing for witnesses and information.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.