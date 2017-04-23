Man, 18, arrested in connection with 'attempted murder'

The 33-year-old man is still in critical condition in hospital.

Detained: A man has been arrested in connection with the incident Google 2017

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Paisley.

At approximately 3am, a 33-year-old man was seriously injured on New Street near the junction with Weighhouse Close.

The man remains in critical condition in the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

Police have detained an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Stuart Lees said: "Police enquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on circumstances the incident that took place.

"At this time, I would urge anyone who witnesses this incident, or anyone with information that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact Paisley Police Office through 101."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.