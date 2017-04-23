Police arrest ten at Celtic and Rangers semi-final

Alleged offences included possession of alcohol and controlled substances.

Arrests: Police Scotland say the majority of fans were well behaved PA

Ten men have been arrested in connection with alleged offences at the Old Firm semi-final, Police Scotland said.

Four men aged 26, 29, 42 and 50 were reported to the procurator fiscal for alleged possession of alcohol in the stadium.

A 20-year-old man was also reported for alleged possession of alcohol and a controlled substance at the Hampden Park match between Celtic and Rangers.

Two men aged 33 and 34 were reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly being drunk in or around the stadium, while a 34-year-old man was given a police warning for being drunk and incapable.

A 19-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested for alleged breach of the peace offences and possession of controlled drugs .

Another 19-year-old man was arrested and detained in police custody. He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 21-year-old man was also reported to the procurator fiscal and released on an undertaking to appear at court on the same date.

Superintendent Alan Murray, match commander said: "The overwhelming majority of fans attending both games behaved very well and worked with the stewards and police to ensure the events passed off safely."

