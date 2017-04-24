Five-a-side firm Goals in merger talks with rival

East Kilbride-based business confirmed it was holding discussions with Powerleague.

Goals: Five-a-side business looking at 'strategic opportunities' (file pic). PA

Five-a-side football business Goals Soccer Centres is in preliminary discussions with rival Powerleague over a potential merger.

The company said a tie-up was one of a number of "strategic opportunities" being assessed by the board.

Goals, which is based in East Kilbride, returned to profit last year after posting a loss in 2015 and has been boosted by a new strategy under boss Mark Jones.

In a statement the firm said on Monday: "The board of Goals notes the recent press speculation concerning discussions with Powerleague and the possibility of combining the two businesses.

"The preliminary discussions with Powerleague are but one of the strategic opportunities currently being assessed by the Goals board.

"Furthermore, at this stage, no commercial or financial terms have been agreed and no decision on any course of action has been made by the board. There is therefore no certainty that any transaction will proceed."

Part of Mr Jones' five-year plan includes a refurbishment programme, which has seen upgraded ProTurf pitches, new LED lighting systems and renewed stadia boards at pitches across its estate.

The business posted a pre-tax profit of £3.7m in the year to December 31, compared with a £6.2m loss in 2015. Sales rose 1.6% to £33.5m.

Powerleague, which is owned by private equity firm Patron Capital, operates over 700 pitches across the UK.