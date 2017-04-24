Murder victim suffered 'violent assault' in street brawl

The 30-year-old man was found dead after a disturbance in Paisley at the weekend.

Police: Officers are investigating the death (file pic). ©SWNS

Murder police revealed a man has died after suffering a "violent assault" in a street brawl.

A 30-year-old was found dead by officers responding to reports of a disturbance in Argyle Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on Saturday.

Police said a second man, aged 37, was found badly injured in the street at around 3.35pm.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, while a murder inquiry has been launched by police.

Detective inspector Grant MacLeod said: "The area in which this took place is very residential, therefore I would like to speak to anyone who lives nearby who may have witnessed the disturbance to come forward.

"A man has lost his life following a violent assault and it is a priority that we identify who is responsible.

"The time of the attack was during the afternoon on a weekend therefore there would have more people than usual in the area. "

He added: "This is understandably a real shock to the communities of Paisley, however, I would like to reassure local residents that a team of detectives are working tirelessly on this investigation.

"There are additional officers in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to approach those officers.

"Again, I would like to reiterate my appeal for information, please come forward if you have any information which might be able to assist us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

