CCTV released after couple seriously hurt in attack

The pair were targeted while walking along Pacific Drive in the south side of Glasgow.

Appeal: Police want to speak to man and woman in images.

CCTV images have been released after a couple were attacked in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old man and woman, aged 32, were walking along Pacific Drive near to STV's studios when they were targeted.

Both victims suffered serious injuries in the attack and received hospital treatment as a result.

On Monday, police released images of a man and woman they want to trace in connection with the serious assault, which occurred at around 12.40am on December 4, 2016.

Officers said the man involved is aged 18 to 20, 5ft 5in, of slim build with blonde hair and clean shaven. At the time of incident he was wearing dark jacket, trousers and black shoes, shirt and tie.

Police are also wanting to speak to a woman aged between 18 to 20, 5ft 2in, of slim build with dark shoulder length hair. She was wearing a black bomber-style jacket, skinny jeans, a T-shirt and dark sandshoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

