Gunman pictured fleeing scene of Shawlands shooting

Ross Craig was attacked in his driveway on Shawhill Road in Glasgow on March 9.

Shooting: Scene of the attack in Shawlands, left, and the CCTV images. Georgia Watson/Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released showing a man fleeing the scene of a shooting in Glasgow.

Ross Craig was shot in his driveway on Shawhill Road, Shawlands, after strapping his child into his car on March 9.

Despite being hit in the leg, the 34-year-old pursued the shooter until he got into the passenger seat of a car which sped away along Kenilworth Avenue.

Mr Craig was treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and released.

On Monday, police released images from a CCTV camera near the scene of the shooting, which is being treated as attempted murder.

They show a man running down a street wearing grey beanie hat, a blue top, black trousers and a dark jacket.

He is believed to be around 5ft 7in with a stocky build.

Mr Craig was jailed for six and a half years in 2010 for a knife attack on a soldier and his friend in the centre of Glasgow.

The 34-year-old assaulted his victims with as they were trying to hail a cab on Pitt Street in October 2006.

The 28-year-old was arrested but fled to Cyprus after bail was granted.

