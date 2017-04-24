Two killed as car careers through barrier and hits tree

The one-vehicle crash occurred on the A711 near Dumfries on Sunday night.

Crash: The car left the road at about 9.50pm (file pic).

Two people have been killed as their car left the road and ploughed into a tree.

The smash occurred on the A711 near to Tower Wood outside Dumfries around 9.50pm on Sunday.

Police said two occupants of the black Vauxhall Astra died in the collision near Tower Wood Golf Centre.

The vehicle left the A711 and collided with a barrier and a tree before coming to a stop on the road.

No further details of the occupants of the car are available, police said.

Officers investigating the smash are appealing for witnesses, while the road reopened around 4.45am on Monday.

Constable Rebecca Wylie said: "We are carrying out a full crash investigation into this collision and would ask that anyone who may have witnessed it to get in touch with us.

"We are particularly keen to speak with the occupants of an estate car that we believed may have stopped at the scene shortly after the crash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

