Mother denies murder of 14-month-old daughter in Glasgow

Sadia Ahmed is accused of killing infant Inaya at the family home in Drumchapel.

Inayah Ahmed: Mother to stand trial over her death.

A woman is due to stand trial later this year over the alleged murder of her 14-month-old daughter.

Sadia Ahmed, 26, is accused of killing Inayah Ahmed on April 17, 2016, at the family home in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

She is accused of restricting the toddler's breathing and murdering her.

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Ahmed when she appeared for a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

A trial was fixed for October.

Ahmed also faces a charge of assaulting Inayah "on various occasions" between February 12, 2015, and April 16, 2016.

Prosecutors allege Ahmed did "seize hold of her tongue and force-feed bottles and syringes containing milk into her mouth thereby causing her to swallow milk".

She is accused of striking her on the head and body, shouting at her and throwing her into a cot.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.