Fire rips through three-storey Crown Office building

The blaze broke out at the Dumbarton procurator fiscal's office on Sunday.

Crown Office: Fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were sent out to tackle a major blaze that tore through the procurator fiscal's office in Dumbarton.

The fire broke out within the three-storey building on the High Street in the West Dunbartonshire town at around 3pm on Sunday.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing but nobody was hurt in the incident.

Three fire engines attended the scene and fire crews used high-powered hoses to put out the fire.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said essential services at the office are functioning normally.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3pm on Sunday, April 23, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a fire within a three-storey building on High Street, Dumbarton.

"Three appliances were immediately mobilised and firefighters used breathing apparatus and high powered hoses to tackle the fire.

"There were no casualties. Firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene."

A Crown Office spokesman added: "The cause of a fire at Dumbarton procurator fiscal's office over the weekend is being investigated.

"No one was hurt in the incident and all essential services are operating as normal."

