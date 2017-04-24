Six Carstairs State Hospital staff injured in attacks

Workers were involved in two separate incidents within a week this month.

Carstairs: One man suffered a fractured cheekbone (file pic). Alan Stewart

Six staff at the Carstairs State Hospital were injured in two separate attacks within a week.

One man suffered a fractured cheekbone in an incident at the mental health facility in South Lanarkshire on Sunday, April 9.

Another man and a woman were also injured but did not need hospital treatment.

Three others were attacked at Carstairs a week later, all suffering minor injuries. The incident was not reported to police for two days.

A 28-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with an assault on April 9, while a 32-year-old man has been reported over the April 16 attack.

Police Scotland said ensuring the safety of staff at the hospital is the responsibility of NHS Scotland.

The State Hospital has been approached for comment.

