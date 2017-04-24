Craig Whyte 'told Rangers board he was funding takeover'

Former Ibrox finance director Donald McIntyre gave evidence at High Court trial.

Craig Whyte told Rangers directors cash to fund his takeover of the club was "coming from himself", a jury has heard.

Whyte was said to have made the claim during a meeting at a lawyer's office in Glasgow in March 2011.

The 46 year-old, charged with an allegedly fraudulent purchase of Rangers, went on to pay £1 for a controlling stake in the then debt-ridden Ibrox club.

This happened after it was felt Whyte had come up with a "viable proposition" for a buyout.

Whyte is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He denies a charge of fraud and a second allegation under the Companies Act.

Donald McIntyre, Rangers' finance director when Whyte took over, was the latest witness to give evidence on Monday.

The chartered accountant recalled how he had been told by then owner Sir David Murray the club was on the market.

Rangers also owed money to Lloyds Bank - with debts rising to £31m at one stage.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked Mr McIntyre if there had been interest in a possible sale.

The 58-year-old witness replied: "Not much."

Mr Prentice then said: "What would you be looking for in a potential purchaser?"

Mr McIntyre responded: "Someone who had the wherewithal and the financial background to take the club forward."

The accountant said he was also aware that Lloyds Bank "wanted out of the club", meaning any debt with them would have to be settled.

In late 2010, the court heard Whyte's potential bid for Rangers became apparent.

Mr McIntyre told jurors: "He had an interest in buying the club. It seemed a more viable proposition and it was being treated as such."

Mr McIntyre, along with a number of board members, including then chairman Alastair Johnston and chief executive Martin Bain, then met Whyte in March 2011.

This was to "find out a bit more" on Whyte and his plans.

The witness said: "The standards at Rangers had always been very important to have the right individuals running the club and to ensure it could be taken forward."

The finance director said Whyte spoke about "turning companies around that were struggling".

Part of the allegations against Whyte is that he pretended to Sir David and others that "funds were available" to make all stipulated payments.

These are said to include clearing an £18m bank debt, £2.8m for the "small tax case" liability, a £1.7m health and safety liability and £5m for the playing squad.

Mr Prentice asked the witness if the board was interested to know from Whyte the "source" of any cash for any takeover.

Mr McIntyre said: "We all were... I think the question was asked where the funds were coming from.

"I believe Mr Whyte said the funds were coming from himself."

Whyte then met the board in April 2011 at the club's training headquarters Murray Park.

Minutes taken from the meeting included: "Mr Whyte said there was no intention to take on further debt."

