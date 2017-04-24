Man found seriously injured after 'disturbance' at home

The 20-year-old is in hospital after the incident in Darvel, East Ayrshire, on Sunday.

Police: Officers are appealing for information (file pic). © STV

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being found seriously injured at a house in East Ayrshire.

The 20-year-old was discovered after police responded to report of possible disturbance on Lintmill Road, Darvel, at about 3.25am on Sunday.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock and later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Officers are now appealing for information about the incident, which could be connected to separate reports of men in the area around the same time.



Detective constable Scott Moore said: "Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"It is not yet determined how this man came about his injuries and whether they were accidental or inflicted.

"There are separate reports of men being the area of Lintmill Road at around the same time in the early hours of Sunday morning."

He added: "I am appealing for the public to provide any information which can help us determine what happened. If you were on Lintmill Road at around 3.30am then please get in touch.

"Local residents may have seen or heard a disturbance. Please contact us with any information you have.

"Contact Kilmarnock CID on 101. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously."

