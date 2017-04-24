Rail disruption after vehicle crashes into bridge

The collision occurred between Bogston and Cartsdyke rail stations in Inverclyde.

ScotRail: A vehicle struck a bridge near Port Glasgow. PA

Rail services have been disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge in Inverclyde.

The damage occurred to the structure near Port Glasgow, with train services affected until at least 7.30pm on Monday.

The vehicle struck the bridge between Bogston and Cartsdyke rail stations earlier in the day.

Bus company McGills said it is accepting train tickets on services between Port Glasgow and Gourock, as well as routes from Port Glasgow to Wemyss Bay.

Staff are expected on site to examine the bridge structure before it will be re-opened.

