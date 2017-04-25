Man suffers facial injuries during gang attack in woods

The victim was hit in the face after being approached by five men in Cumbernauld.

Attack: Man struck with 'unknown object' in Cumbernauld.

A man suffered facial injuries when he was hit in the face after being approached by a gang of five young men.

The 29-year-old victim was hit in the head an "unknown object" by one of the group in a wooded area in Cumbernauld on Sunday night.



The incident happened at the bottom of Rowan Road in the North Lanarkshire town sometime between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

The gang then ran off to a nearby block of flats.

A police spokesman said: "Descriptions so far are five males aged between 18 and 25."

The man who carried out the attack was wearing a white top, trainers and dark jogging bottoms, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101.

