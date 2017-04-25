Dog ripped eyelid of Outlander security guard in attack

James Dillimore convicted of owning the bull mastiff that mauled Paul Gerrard in Glasgow.

Outlander: Dog attack occurred during filming. Outlander

A security guard on the set of TV show Outlander was mauled in the face by a dog during an attack on set.

Rigger James Dillimore left his bull mastiff Tony at the filming location in Glasgow where it attacked Paul Gerrard and ripped his eyelid.

The owner told jurors at Glasgow Sheriff Court the dog attack was "nothing to do with him whatsoever".

After a trial, the 49-year-old was convicted of being the owner of the dog that attacked Mr Gerrard at June 11, 2015.

On Tuesday, he was given a community payback order with the condition he must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from owning a dog for five years.

Dillimore was a worker on the set of Outlander, a British-American TV drama based on historical time travel novels by Diana Gabaldon, but had left for the night when the dog attacked.

Mr Gerrard was left with injuries to his arm and needed surgery to stitch his eyelid back together after it was ripped in the attack.

