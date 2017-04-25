Murder victim named after 'violent' brawl in street

James McFall was killed in the disturbance in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at the weekend.

James McFall: The 30-year-old was murdered in Paisley.

A man who was murdered in a street brawl has been named.

James McFall died in the disturbance in Paisley, Renfrewshire, at the weekend.

Police released the name of the 30-year-old on Tuesday after his death on Argyle Street.

Another man, aged 37, was seriously injured in the fight at around 3.35pm on Saturday.

Officers have launched a murder inquiry into Mr McFall's death and are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information relating to the incident.

The police previously said Mr McFall was the victim of a "violent assault".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Argyle Street: Police are investigating the murder. STV

