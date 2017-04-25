Suspicious package sent to SNP MP's constituency office

Police have sealed off John Nicolson's office in Townhead, Kirkintilloch.

John Nicolson: Area has been cordoned off. STV News

The constituency office of SNP MP John Nicolson has been cordoned off after a suspicious package was sent to the property.

Emergency services were called to the address in Townhead, Kirkintilloch, on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicolson has represented East Dunbartonshire in Westminster since winning the seat at the 2015 general election.

Assistant chief constable Wayne Mawson said: "Around 12.20pm today, police and emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious package having been delivered to the constituency office of John Nicolson at Townhead, Kirkintilloch.

"It is not yet known what the package is or if it is in anyway harmful.

"As is procedure for any suspect package police are in attendance and inquires are continuing."

