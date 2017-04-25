  • STV
  • MySTV

Murderer stabbed pensioner to death in crime spree

STV

John Baker was attacked by Peter Telfer in Bridgeton, Glasgow, last year.

John Baker: Pensioner was murdered by Peter Telfer.
John Baker: Pensioner was murdered by Peter Telfer.

A murderer was caught on CCTV stabbing a pensioner to death on a street in Glasgow during a crime spree.

Peter Telfer killed 76-year-old John Baker by stabbing him twice in the back, only days after being granted bail.

The victim flagged down a passing refuse truck with three council workers who phoned an ambulance in Bridgeton.

Mr Telfer, who had been given the all-clear from cancer shortly before the attack, later died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary hospital.

The attack happened at about 12.25am on June 29 last year, a matter of hours after Telfer robbed Victoria Weston of her bag outside Central Station in Glasgow.

Shortly afterwards he tried to rob Karen Bowman of her bag at a bus stop in the Trongate before making his way to Bridgeton, where the murder took place.

Telfer had only been granted bail on June 27 at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being charged with an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a shop on Shettleston Road.

His movements on June 28 around Glasgow city centre were captured on CCTV, as well as the attack on Mr Baker on June 29.

'The evidence in this case is about as overwhelming as it can get.'
Lord Matthews

The 25-year-old went on trial last week at the High Court in Glasgow for a string of charges including murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

On Tuesday, after the prosecution had led all evidence, Telfer pled guilty to the three charges after the court heard "overwhelming evidence".

Cleansing worker Paul Donohoe, 54, told jurors how he and his two colleagues were flagged down by Mr Baker, who was standing in the middle of the road.

He told the court the man said "I've been stabbed" and added: "He looked like he was in pain". 

The witness said by the time they got out the vehicle the man had "fallen to the ground" and his colleague Alan Miller asked Mr Donohoe to get his phone.

Mr Donohoe told jurors "he was leaning against my legs". 

Advocate depute Ian McSporran, prosecuting, asked: "How did he appear to you to be at this time?"

The witness replied: "He appeared as if he was ready to collapse, I was just hoping the ambulance would come in time."

Stabbing: Telfer carried out killing as part of crime spree.
Stabbing: Telfer carried out killing as part of crime spree. SWNS

Mr McSporran asked: "Were you able to converse?" Mr Donohoe responded: 

"Not converse, he was calling out along the lines of 'I have a bad heart, I can't breathe right'."

The court was told he appeared "seriously injured" and the man "passed out" while Mr Miller was on the phone to the ambulance service.

A recording of the 999 call made by Mr Miller was played to jurors. On the tape one person was heard to say there was two wounds on Mr Baker's back and he had "trouble breathing".

In evidence, air steward Ms Weston, 26, described the moment Telfer pounced on her close to Central Station.

She said: "He was pointing the knife while trying to pull the bag away from me. He had one end of the strap, I had the other and we were tussling.

"It was very frightening and I felt my adrenaline was pumping through my body."

The attacker eventually "yanked" the bag away. Ms Weston and two passers-by who came to her aid initially gave chase. She later got the bag back after alerting police.

Lord Matthews continued the case and told jurors: "The evidence in this case is about as overwhelming as it can get."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.