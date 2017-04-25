Murderer stabbed pensioner to death in crime spree

John Baker was attacked by Peter Telfer in Bridgeton, Glasgow, last year.

John Baker: Pensioner was murdered by Peter Telfer.

A murderer was caught on CCTV stabbing a pensioner to death on a street in Glasgow during a crime spree.

Peter Telfer killed 76-year-old John Baker by stabbing him twice in the back, only days after being granted bail.

The victim flagged down a passing refuse truck with three council workers who phoned an ambulance in Bridgeton.

Mr Telfer, who had been given the all-clear from cancer shortly before the attack, later died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary hospital.

The attack happened at about 12.25am on June 29 last year, a matter of hours after Telfer robbed Victoria Weston of her bag outside Central Station in Glasgow.

Shortly afterwards he tried to rob Karen Bowman of her bag at a bus stop in the Trongate before making his way to Bridgeton, where the murder took place.

Telfer had only been granted bail on June 27 at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being charged with an alleged assault and attempted robbery at a shop on Shettleston Road.

His movements on June 28 around Glasgow city centre were captured on CCTV, as well as the attack on Mr Baker on June 29.

'The evidence in this case is about as overwhelming as it can get.' Lord Matthews

The 25-year-old went on trial last week at the High Court in Glasgow for a string of charges including murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

On Tuesday, after the prosecution had led all evidence, Telfer pled guilty to the three charges after the court heard "overwhelming evidence".

Cleansing worker Paul Donohoe, 54, told jurors how he and his two colleagues were flagged down by Mr Baker, who was standing in the middle of the road.

He told the court the man said "I've been stabbed" and added: "He looked like he was in pain".

The witness said by the time they got out the vehicle the man had "fallen to the ground" and his colleague Alan Miller asked Mr Donohoe to get his phone.

Mr Donohoe told jurors "he was leaning against my legs".

Advocate depute Ian McSporran, prosecuting, asked: "How did he appear to you to be at this time?"

The witness replied: "He appeared as if he was ready to collapse, I was just hoping the ambulance would come in time."

Stabbing: Telfer carried out killing as part of crime spree. SWNS

Mr McSporran asked: "Were you able to converse?" Mr Donohoe responded:

"Not converse, he was calling out along the lines of 'I have a bad heart, I can't breathe right'."

The court was told he appeared "seriously injured" and the man "passed out" while Mr Miller was on the phone to the ambulance service.

A recording of the 999 call made by Mr Miller was played to jurors. On the tape one person was heard to say there was two wounds on Mr Baker's back and he had "trouble breathing".

In evidence, air steward Ms Weston, 26, described the moment Telfer pounced on her close to Central Station.

She said: "He was pointing the knife while trying to pull the bag away from me. He had one end of the strap, I had the other and we were tussling.

"It was very frightening and I felt my adrenaline was pumping through my body."

The attacker eventually "yanked" the bag away. Ms Weston and two passers-by who came to her aid initially gave chase. She later got the bag back after alerting police.

Lord Matthews continued the case and told jurors: "The evidence in this case is about as overwhelming as it can get."

