Rangers fan stabbed in 'sectarian' attack after derby

The 22-year-old was assaulted after Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic.

Old Firm: A fan was stabbed following Sunday's cup clash at Hampden. PA

A Rangers fan was stabbed in potentially sectarian assault in Glasgow after the Old Firm derby at the weekend.

The 22-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the chest in Kinning Park.

The attack took place at around 11.30pm on Sunday following the Scottish Cup semi-final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden.

In posts on social media, the victim said he was wearing a Rangers shirt at the time, while his attacker shouted a sectarian slur at him.

The man was subsequently taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for stab wounds to the chest but has since been released.

Police Scotland confirmed one line of enquiry is the assault was sectarian, while their investigations continue.

Ten supporters were arrested at the derby match for alleged offences including possession of alcohol and controlled substances.

