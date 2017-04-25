Rapist told child victim it was 'fine' she was underage

James Clark was jailed for six years and four months for attacking 12-year-old.

Court: James Clark was jailed for rape (file pic).

A rapist who attacked a 12-year-old girl told her it was "fine" she was underage.

James Clark sexually assaulted the schoolgirl despite her telling him to stop.

The 25-year-old was jailed for six years and four months for raping the child.

The court heard when his victim told her she was underage, Clark responded: "Are you? That's alright then, it's fine."

He then continued to carry out the serious sexual assault.

Friends who saw the girl shortly after the attack said she looked upset, as if she had been crying.

The police were called and Clark admitted the girl had been in his North Ayrshire flat, but replied "no comment", to questions about sexual activity.

His DNA was subsequently found on his victim's clothing.

Clark also pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 36-year-old woman at a house in Irvine earlier on the same day as the rape, April 14 last year.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, Lady Scott told Clark she had no other option but to send him to prison.