Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager charged over sexual offences

Frank Cairney due in court on Wednesday in connection with non-recent offences.

Sheriff Court: He is expected to appear tomorrow. (file pic)

A former manager of Celtic Boys Club has been charged in connection with historic sexual offences.

Frank Cairney has been arrested over the offences and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old was previously a coach of the team.

A spokeswoman said: "An 81-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with non-recent sexual offences.

"He is expected to appear in court tomorrow."

