Murderer stabbed and strangled pensioner in his home

Imrich Joni convicted of killing 68-year-old Gordon Bolam in Glasgow.

Gordon Bolam: Joni attempted to cover up his crime.
A man has been found guilty of murdering a pensioner by stabbing and strangling him at his home.

Imrich Joni, 20, was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Gordon Bolam, 68, at the elderly man's property in Pollokshields, Glasgow.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Joni struck Mr Bolam with a knife before throttling him with a piece of fabric.

The Slovakian, who has previous convictions for violence and dishonesty, then concealed Mr Bolam's remains in a wardrobe.

In a bid to escape justice, he then washed upholstery, floors and other surfaces in an attempt to destroy DNA evidence. He also got rid of his trainers and the clothing he was wearing on the day of the murder.

Joni was snared after detectives found traces of DNA around Mr Bolam's property and on the fabric which was placed around Mr Bolam's throat.

Joni, who lived at various addresses in the south side of Glasgow, murdered Mr Bolam at a date between June 29 2016 and July 14 2016.

Police discovered Mr Bolam's body in his property in the city's Kenmure Street and Joni was arrested following an investigation.

Following his conviction, Judge Lady Scott told Joni that she would defer sentence for the court to obtain a report about his character.

Detective inspector Mark Henderson said: "This was a vicious and senseless murder of a vulnerable and friendly elderly gentleman who was well known in the community by an individual who was determined to end the life of Gordon Bolam.

"While the conviction today cannot begin to compensate those who knew Gordon for their loss, I hope that family and friends can take satisfaction in knowing that the man responsible has been held to account for his actions."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.